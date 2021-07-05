Wednesday, July 28, 2021
6 p.m. WTPA Sanctioned Truck & Tractor Pull (Outdoor Arena)
Thursday, July 29, 2021 - Firemen's Day
Fair hours: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
There is NO Early Bird Admission on July 29.
8 a.m. Fayette County 4-H Horse & Pony Club Shows (Horse Arena)
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Enter Light Horses
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Enter Cattle for Mason Dixon Polled Hereford Show
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Enter 4-H Breeding Sheep
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Enter Open and 4-H Meat Breeding Goats
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Entries Accepted for Home Economics Building:
- Department 11 - Youth under 19
- Department 15 - Home and Dairy
- Department 18 - Needlework
- Department 19 - Handcrafts
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Entries accepted for Grange Building:
- Department 19 - Art and Photography
- Department 20 - Grange Displays
12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Enter Mason Dixon Polled Hereford Steers
2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Enter Open Breeding Sheep
2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Weigh-in for 4-H Carcass Lambs & Goats
2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Enter 4-H Carcass Steers
4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Enter Antique Farm Tractors
6 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
6:30 p.m. Opening Ceremony (Youth Building)
7 p.m. Fireman's Parade
7 p.m. Hard Core Demolition Derby (Outdoor Arena)
7 p.m. Judging of Baked Goods (Home Economics Building)
7 p.m. 4-H Dog Show - Part 1 (Indoor Arena)
7:30 p.m. Fayette County Fair Queen Contest (Fiddler's Building)
8:30 p.m. Awarding of Prizes and Trophies for Parade (Fair Office)
8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Cellar Dwellers Band (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
Friday, July 30, 2021 - Lady Luck Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
8 a.m. Judging 4-H Carcass Lambs on Foot (Small Arena)
8 a.m. Fayette County 4-H Horse and Pony Clubs Gymkhana Show (Horse Arena)
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Entries Accepted for Grange Building
- Department 4 - Wool
- Department 8 - Eggs
- Department 12 - Hay and Grain
- Department 23 - Apiary and Maple
9 a.m. Judging of 4-H Carcass Goats on Foot (Small Arena)
Followed by Judging Open and 4-H Breeding Sheep
Followed by 4-H and Open Boer Goat Show
9 a.m. Judging of Art and Photography Entries
9 a.m. Judging in Home Economics Building
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Set up of Extension and 4-H Club Exhibits
10:30 a.m. Judging Grange Displays
12 p.m. Judging 4-H Carcass Steers (Indoor Arena)
Followed by Mason Dixon Polled Hereford Show
Followed by Mason Dixon Junior Steer Show
1 p.m. Judging Wool, Hay and Grain and Eggs
3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
7 p.m. 4-H Dog Show - Part 2 (Fiddlers' Building)
7 p.m. Runnin' Wild – An Adult Obstacle Course, Country Style (Outdoor Arena)
7 p.m. The Hobbs Sisters (Lady Luck Stage)
Saturday, July 31, 2021 - Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
7 a.m. - 10 a.m. Weigh-in 4-H Market Steers
8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Enter Poultry, Pigeons and Rabbits
8:30 a.m. Weigh-in: Garden Tractor Pull & Dead Weight Tractor Pull (Outdoor Arena)
9 a.m. Garden Tractor Pull & Dead Weight Tractor Pull (Outdoor Arena)
9 a.m. Judging of Light Horses (Outdoor Arena)
9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Enter Pennsylvania's Incredible! Angel Food Cake Contest entries and Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest entries (Fiddlers' Building)
1 p.m. Judging of Pennsylvania's Incredible! Angel Food Cake Contest followed by Judging of Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest (Fiddlers' Building)
1 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. Variety Pack (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
3 p.m. Little Princess and Prince Pageant (Fiddlers' Building)
6:30 p.m. FCF Stock Heavy Hauler Semi Pull; East Coast Modified 4×4 Pickup Pull; USA East Hot Farm Tractors Pull; FCF Tri-Axle Dump Truck Pull (Outdoor Arena)
7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Square Dancing and Bluegrass Music by the Old Time Fiddlers' (Fiddlers' Building)
7:30 p.m. TBA (Lady Luck Stage)
Sunday, August 1, 2021 - Armstrong Day, Church Bulletin Day & Meet the Queen Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Each person with a Sunday, Aug. 1, church bulletin will be admitted to the Fair FREE until 2 p.m. (Church bulletin admission does NOT include carnival and outdoor arena. Upgrade available at the Fair Office.)
4 a.m. - 7 a.m. Weigh-in 4-H Market Swine
7 a.m. - 2 p.m Enter Open and 4-H Beef Breeding Cattle
8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Enter Poultry, Pigeons and Rabbits
9 a.m. Open Horse Show (Horse Arena)
9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Enter PSACF Homemade Chocolate Cakes Contest entries and PA Preferred Junior Baking Contest, Cookies, Brownies and Bars entries (Youth Building)
9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Non-Denominational Church Service (Fiddlers' Building)
10 a.m.- 12 p.m. Weigh-in 4-H Market Lambs
12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Weigh-in 4-H Market Goats
12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Fayette County Fair Gospel Sing
1 p.m. Judging of PSACF Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest and PA Preferred Junior Baking Contest, Cookies, Brownies and Bars (Youth Building)
1 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. Quick Exit (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Meet the Fayette County Fair Queen next to the Main Gate for pictures and prizes
3 p.m. Motocross Practice (Outdoor Arena)
5 p.m. Public Speaking & Demonstration Contest (Youth Building)
7 p.m. Motocross Feature (Outdoor Arena)
7 p.m. The Fabulous Hubcaps (Lady Luck Stage)
9:30 p.m. Fireworks
Monday, August 2, 2021 - Veterans Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Veterans admitted FREE until 2 p.m., with proper identification. (Veteran's admission does NOT include carnival and outdoor arena. Upgrade available at the Fair Office.)
7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Enter Open and 4-H Dairy Cattle
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Enter Open and 4-H Dairy Goats
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Entries accepted for Grange Building:
- Department 11 – Youth under 19
- Department 13 – Vegetables
- Department 14 – Fruits and Nuts
Entries accepted:
- Department 16 – Christmas Trees
Entries accepted:
- 4-H Youth Building
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Entries accepted:
- Department 17 – Floral Exhibits (Fiddlers' Building)
1 p.m. Judging 4-H Market Goats (Indoor Arena)
3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
6 p.m. Judging 4-H Market Lambs (Indoor Arena)
7 p.m. Judging Floral Exhibits
7 p.m.USA East Limited PS/SF Tractor Pull; USA East PA Posse Semi Truck Pull; USA East 3.0 Smooth Bore Diesel 4×4 Truck Pull (Outdoor Arena)
8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Katelyn Rose (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
Tuesday, August 3, 2021 - Somerset Trust Day & Fayette Food Bank Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Each person donating at least three canned goods will be admitted to the Fair FREE until 2 p.m. (Canned good admission does NOT include carnival and outdoor arena. Upgrade available at the Fair Office.)
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Enter Draft Horses
9 a.m. Judging Rabbits, Poultry and Pigeons
9 a.m. Judging Open and 4-H Dairy Cattle (Indoor Arena)
9 a.m. Judging Christmas Trees
9 a.m. Judging Youth Building Entries
10 a.m. 4-H Horse Fun Show - Day 1 (Horse Arena)
3 p.m. - 11: p.m. Carnival Open
5 p.m. Judging of 4-H Market Swine (Indoor Arena)
5 p.m. Diaper Derby (Fiddlers' Building)
7 p.m. Hard Core Demolition Derby (Outdoor Arena)
8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Scott Shelby (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
Wednesday, August 4, 2021 - WMBS Day & Senior Citizens' Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Admission FREE for those 62 & older until 2 p.m. – must show identification. (Sr. Citizen admission does NOT include carnival and outdoor arena. Upgrade available at the Fair Office.)
8 a.m. Judging 4-H Dairy Goat Showmanship (Small Arena) Followed by Open & 4-H Dairy Goats
9: a.m. Judging Open and 4-H Beef Cattle (Indoor Arena)
10 a.m. 4-H Horse Fun Show - Day 2 (Horse Arena)
1 p.m. Senior Citizens' Contest (Fiddlers' Building)
2 p.m. Beef Showmanship (Indoor Arena)
3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
6 p.m. Judging of 4-H Market Steers (Indoor Arena)
7 p.m. Monster Truck Races Featuring Freestyle Motocross (Outdoor Arena)
Thursday, August 5, 2021 - Granger Day & 4-H Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Members of a Grange admitted FREE until 2 p.m., with proper identification. (Grange admission does NOT include carnival and outdoor arena. Upgrade available at the Fair Office.)
9 a.m. Judging Draft Horses (Outdoor Arena)
9 a.m. 4-H Dairy Showmanship & Fitting
9 a.m. Judging 4-H Horses Shown at Halter (Horse Arena)
12 p.m. 4-H Olympics (Indoor Arena)
3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
3:30 p.m. Animal Dressing Contests (Fiddlers' Building)
4 p.m. Pedal Power Tractor Pull followed by Milk Chugging Contest (Indoor Arena)
7 p.m. "Boys and Bulls" Rodeo & FCF Team Penning Competition (Outdoor Arena)
7:30 p.m. American Pride (Lady Luck Stage)
Friday, August 6, 2021 - 4-H Livestock Auction Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
10 a.m. 4-H Supreme Showmanship Contest
3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
5 p.m. 4-H Livestock Auction (Indoor Arena)
7 p.m. Hard Core Demolition Derby (Outdoor Arena)
Saturday, August 7, 2021 - Froggy 94.9 & 4-H Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
10 a.m. Fayette County Fair Cornhole Tournament Registration (Horse Arena)
11 a.m. Chili Cook-Off Begins (Fiddlers' Building)
12 p.m. Fayette County Fair Cornhole Tournament
1 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. Refuge (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
2 p.m. Judging of the Chili Cook-Off (Fiddlers' Building)
6:30 p.m. Mud Mania (4X4 Trucks & Open Vehicles & 4X4 Quads) (Outdoor Arena)
7 p.m. Lauren Alaina with special guest Tim Litvin (Lady Luck Stage)
10:30 p.m. 2021 Fayette County Fair Officially Closes
Please note: all events are subject to change at the discretion of the fair.
