A Whine Not Promising to Age Well

Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected.