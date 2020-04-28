What are your post-graduation plans? I am going to attend California University of Pennsylvania to study Business Management and play baseball.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? My favorite high school subject was Spanish. My favorite teacher would have to be Mr. Sokol.
What will you miss most about high school? I will miss the teachers I have grown close to such as Mr. Neighbors, Mrs. Muzina, Mr. Revak, Mr. Kurosky and Mrs. Martin.
Most memorable sports moment? Beating out cross-town rivals LH last year in my final section game.
Favorite food? Tacos.
Favorite book? The Mental Game of Baseball, by H.A. Dorfman.
All-time favorite movie? Bull Durham.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Alabama.
Athlete you admire most? Zack Greinke.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My Dad.
In 10 years, I will be … running a college or high school baseball program.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would … build Albert Gallatin a baseball stadium.
