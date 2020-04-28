What are your post-graduation plans? Attend Kent State University to play softball while majoring in nursing.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Chemistry; Mrs. Herman.
What will you miss most about high school? Playing softball in front of my hometown, seeing my friends everyday.
Most memorable sports moment? My freshman year during the quarterfinals against Penn-Trafford, hit my first high school home run to us in the lead.
Favorite food? Angel hair pasta w/marinara.
Favorite book? Me, by Elton John.
All-time favorite movie? Beauty and the Beast (original).
All-time favorite song or singer/group? The Man, by Taylor Swift; Artist: Justin Beiber.
Athlete you admire most? Rachel Garcia.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My dad.
In 10 years, I will be … a nurse practitioner with a family.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would … ensure funding for better research and treatment for cancer patients.
