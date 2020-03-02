What are your post-graduation plans? Attend Geneva College to study biology and play basketball
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Probability and statistics with Mr. Sokol
What will you miss most about high school? Seeing my friends everyday
Most memorable sports moment? One-point win over Latrobe
Favorite food? Chinese food
Most recent book read? Maze Runner
All-time favorite movie? Home Alone
All-time favorite song or singer/group? NF
Athlete you admire most? Megan Rapinoe
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My parents and coaches
In 10 years, I will be …? a physical therapist.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would … ? try to lower college tuition.
