What are your post-graduation plans? I will study engineering at Youngstown State University while swimming for the Penguins under head coach Brad Smith.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? My favorite subject is calculus, but I can’t choose a favorite teacher.
What will you miss most about high school? My friends and teachers
Most memorable sports moment? Swimming at a meet at the University of Tennessee with Olympians Elizabeth Beisel, Megan Romano and Caeleb Dressel.
Favorite food? Ice cream
Most recent book read? The Catcher in the Rye
All-time favorite movie? The Princess Bride
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Jonas Brothers
Athlete you admire most? Katie Ledecky
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My amazing coach, Renee Riggs
In 10 years, I will be …? happy.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would … ? visit Area 51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.