As the chill of winter fades away and the warmth of spring takes over, my mind turns towards the beauty and splendor of Southwestern Pennsylvania. It’s an amazing place, one that I’m fortunate enough to call home, and I can’t think of a better time to explore its many wonders than in the spring and summer months.
One of my favorite things to do, before my hip replacement, was to hop on my bike and hit the Great Allegheny Passage trail. It’s a stunning trail that takes you through some of the most beautiful scenery that the region has to offer. From picturesque streams to breathtaking views of the mountains, it’s an unforgettable experience. Plus, there’s no better way to experience the sights and sounds of spring and summer than on a leisurely bike ride.
Another highlight of the season is the arrival of maple syrup. After the long winter freeze, it’s always a joy to see the first sap running from the trees. There’s nothing quite like the taste of fresh maple syrup, and Somerset, Pennsylvania has some of the best. Whether you’re looking for pure maple syrup or delicious maple-infused treats, there are plenty of options to choose from.
And let’s not forget about some of the area’s most impressive landmarks, like Frank Lloyd Wright’s Falling Water and Kentuck Knob.
These incredible homes are testaments to Wright’s incredible architectural talent, and they’re not to be missed. Visiting these landmarks in the spring or summer is an incredible experience, as you can see them in all their glory surrounded by the vibrant beauty of the season.
And of course, there are the delicious roadside stands of Duda’s Farm. If you’re looking for fresh sweet-white-corn, Southwestern Pennsylvania is the place to be. These stands offer some of the sweetest and juiciest corn around, perfect for enjoying on a warm summer evening.
As summer arrives, Uniontown will be ready to take on the heat! This year, there are not one, not two, but THREE gourmet ice cream shops ready to serve up the coolest and creamiest treats in the region. My friend Jamie’s The Corner Creamery is leading the pack with her small-batch, from-scratch, creamy concoctions made with only the freshest local ingredients. You won’t find any artificial flavors or preservatives here! Each scoop is a taste of homemade goodness, bursting with all-natural flavor.
But if you’re looking for a unique ice cream experience, you won’t want to miss out on Nancy Glad’s The Twist. This vintage ice cream shop is opening this spring and is sure to transport you back in time with its retro vibe and deliciously indulgent treats.
Whether you’re a fan of classic flavors like vanilla and chocolate or crave something a little more, The Twist has got you covered.
And just down Route 40, Jackson Farm’s freshly crafted ice cream is waiting for you. From classic flavors like mint chocolate chip to creative combinations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Plus, you can feel good about indulging in their treats knowing that each batch is made with only the highest quality, locally sourced ingredients.
This spring is even more exciting for us because Rebecca and I have been busy spreading the word about our friends Christian and Tia’s upcoming grand opening of Ridge Runner Distillery’s new space. The festivities are set to begin on May 5th with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3 p.m., officiated by the Fayette Chamber of Commerce and attended by local dignitaries. Visitors will be treated to tastings of Ridge Runner Distillery’s deliciously distilled beverages and free charcuterie. And the fun doesn’t end there!
On May 6th, a bonfire will be lit, and guests can make their own s’mores while enjoying some toe-tapping music. As if that wasn’t enough, the Bloody Mary bar will be open from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. on May 7th, and the entire community is invited to enjoy live music by Hollow Point from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
But that’s not all, because delicious food from the Grapevine Gourmet will be available on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and the Rollin’ Stogies cigar mobile trailer will be parked nearby. So, grab your friends, pack up the car and head to Fayette Springs to indulge in a weekend of relaxation and fun.
And if you’re in the mood for even more excitement, why not head down the road to the Christian W. Klay Winery? The Klay family is making their farm more sustainable with recycling and solar installations and would love for you to stop by and see their exciting projects.
All in all, there’s just so much to enjoy “All in a Day’s Drive” of Southwestern Pennsylvania during the spring and summer months.
Whether you’re a nature lover, a history buff, or simply looking to indulge your taste buds, this is the place to be. So why not plan your visit today and experience all the magic for yourself? You won’t be disappointed.
Matthew Dowling is a husband and father who resides in Farmington, Pennsylvania where he served as a State Representative for six years and will soon be hosting a new podcast, All In A Day’s Drive, on WMBS radio. Write him at Matthew@Coordinated360.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.