The American Red Cross is facing emergency blood and platelet shortages, calling on everyone who’s able to donate.
Officials said the blood inventory is the lowest it’s been at this time of year since 2015, with less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks. The supply of Type O-positive and Type O-negative blood, which are the most needed types by hospitals, dropped to less than a half-day supply at times over the last month and is well below the ideal five-day supply.
“Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds as donors are more available to give than during the busy summer months, but this year has presented a unique and serious challenge,” said Dr. Pampee Young, the chief medical officer for the Red Cross. “While it’s clear the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on our minds, the Red Cross asks the public to remember donating blood and platelets is essential to the many patients that rely on lifesaving transfusions every day.”
The nonprofit humanitarian organization announced on Monday that they must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs.
Donors of all blood types –- especially Type O — and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give now and in the weeks ahead to overcome the current shortage.
Officials linked the sharp drop in blood donor turnout to a delay of giving amid a return to the workplace and in-person learning, as well as the need for blood due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country due to the delta variant.
The American Red Cross reported that when covid cases spiked in August, blood donor participation decreased about 10%, but distributions to hospitals have remained strong, significantly outpacing donations in recent weeks.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before arriving to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a thank you, all who donate through Sept. 30 will receive a limited-edition football-inspired T-shirt while supplies last, plus a coupon for a free haircut via email from Sport Clips Haircuts.
All those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich reward or a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.
Locally, there are several blood drives scheduled.
Fayette County
Perryopolis: Sept. 30, 1 to 6:30 p.m., St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 3332 Pittsburgh Road
Fairchance: Oct. 4, 1:30 to 6 p.m., Fire Hall, 31 Pittsburgh St.
Lemont Furnace: Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Penn State University Fayette Campus, 2201 University Drive
Belle Vernon: Oct. 12, 1 to 6 p.m., Belle Vernon Volunteer Fire Company, 10 Main St.
Ohiopyle: Oct. 12, 1 to 6:30 p.m., Ohiopyle Stewart Community Center, 15 Sherman St.
Uniontown: Oct. 13, 1:30 to 7 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 Dunbar St.
Normalville: Oct. 14, 1:30 to 7 p.m., Springfield Clifford N. Pritts Elementary School, 14 School House Road
Connellsville: Oct. 15, 12 to 5:30 p.m., Highlands Hospital, 401 East Murphy Ave.
Washington County
Scenery Hill: Oct. 1, 2 to 6 p.m., Wonsettler Physical Therapy & Specialized Health, 100 Wonsettler Road
California: Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., California University of Pennsylvania, 250 University Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.