What are your post-graduation plans? The Ohio State University, Animal Science on a Pre-Veterinary track.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Chemistry & Doctora Schell.
What will you miss most about high school? Seeing my friends everyday & playing sports.
Most memorable sports moment? Playing in the WPIAL soccer championship game at Highmark Stadium during my junior season.
Favorite food? Chicken tenders.
Favorite book? The Great Gatsby.
All-time favorite movie? Divergent.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Tongue Tied, by Grouplove.
Athlete you admire most? Julie Ertz.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My older brother, Jake Davis.
In 10 years, I will be …? a veterinarian working with companion animals.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? require colleges to lower their tuition prices.
