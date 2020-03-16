What are your post-graduation plans? Muskingum University.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Psychology, Madame Bryner.
What will you miss most about high school? All my friends.
Most memorable sports moment? Beating Charleroi in soccer my senior year.
Favorite food? Cheesy potatoes.
Favorite book? The Crucible.
All-time favorite movie? Step Brothers.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Country Roads.
Athlete you admire most? Kyrie Irving.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My parents.
In 10 years, I will be …? a police officer.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? get our high school a stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.