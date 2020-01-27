What are your post-graduation plans? Cal U, Early Childhood Education.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Government with Mr. Hildreth.
What will you miss most about high school? Seeing my friends everyday.
Most memorable sports moment? Playing at Highmark Stadium in the WPIAL championship.
Favorite food? Pickles.
Favorite book? Fahrenheit 451.
All-time favorite movie? Avengers: Infinity War.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? The Weeknd.
Athlete you admire most? Klay Thompson.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? James Neal, because he had to work hard to get where he is today.
In 10 years, I will be …? successful.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? change college tuition.
