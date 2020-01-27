What are your post-graduation plans? Waynesburg. Sports management.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Math.
What will you miss most about high school? All my friends and memories.
Most memorable sports moment? Making playoffs freshman year in basketball and baseball.
Favorite food? Ribs.
Favorite book? The Great Gatsby.
All-time favorite movie? Sandlot.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? The Boys of Fall (by Kenny Chesney).
Athlete you admire most? Cam Newton.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? Zach Durbin.
In 10 years, I will be …? a football coach.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? let all colleges give out athletic scholarships.
