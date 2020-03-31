What are your post-graduation plans? I have not decided on a college yet but I plan on majoring in biology with a concentration in per-medicine.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? I don’t have a favorite subject but my favorite teacher is Mrs. Gammon.
What will you miss most about high school? I will miss seeing my friends everyday and also not being able to compete at track meets anymore.
Most memorable sports moment? Breaking our school’s 4x100 record again at the WPIAL Championships.
Favorite food? Chicken Fajita Rollup from Applebee’s.
Favorite book? Night, by Elie Wiesel.
All-time favorite movie? The Darkest Minds.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Toes, by DaBaby.
Athlete you admire most? Sydney McLaughlin and Allyson Felix.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My family and my coach because they always push me to be the best individual that I can be.
In 10 years, I will be …? a Dermatologist.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? roam the White House and discover all the secret rooms and passageways, also to learn all the secret information that the government has been hiding from us.
