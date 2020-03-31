What are your post-graduation plans? I plan to attend Slippery Rock University to major in Exercise Science and obtain a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? I enjoy all of my classes and teachers.
What will you miss most about high school? Spending time with my friends everyday, especially during lunch and playing sports.
Most memorable sports moment? Being section champs in volleyball my sophomore year and breaking our school record for the 4x800 meter relay during my junior year track season.
Favorite food? Hot dogs and mozzarella sticks.
Favorite book? Jane Eyre and The Great Gatsby.
All-time favorite movie? Breakfast at Tiffany’s.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? I enjoy a variety of music.
Athlete you admire most? McKayla Maroney.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My parents, siblings, and coaches.
In 10 years, I will be …? happy, healthy, and successful.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? throw a party in the White House and read top secret documents.
