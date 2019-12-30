What are your post-graduation plans? To attend a 4-year college to major in Biology and to play basketball at the next level.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? My favorite subject is calculus and my favorite teacher is Mr. Morgan.
What will you miss most about high school? I will mostly miss my best friends.
Most memorable sports moment? My most memorable sports moment is when I hit the game-winning three-pointer in overtime against Freedom last year.
Favorite food? My favorite food is eggs.
Favorite book? My favorite book is To Kill a Mockingbird.
All-time favorite movie? My all-time favorite movie is How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? My all-time favorite singers are Dababy, PnB Rock, and Elvis Presley.
Athlete you admire most? An athlete I admire the most is my brother.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My mother, father, and grandfather all have the greatest influence on me as an athlete as they have built me to be the player I am today and are always my number one fans.
In 10 years, I will be …? a Pediatric Oncologist.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? make college more affordable for students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.