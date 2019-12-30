What are your post-graduation plans? Attend 4 years of college at Cal U.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Calculus is my favorite subject; Mrs. Ragaller is my favorite teacher.
What will you miss most about high school? Being with all of my friends and the memories we made.
Most memorable sports moment? Scoring an overtime goal my freshman year on the soccer team.
Favorite food? Reubens.
Favorite book? Hunger Games.
All-time favorite movie? Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Juice WRLD.
Athlete you admire most? Spencer Lee.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? Gary Welsh.
In 10 years, I will be …? very involved in my family restaurant.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? take more steps to protect our environment and planet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.