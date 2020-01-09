Beth-Center clinched its sixth-straight playoff berth in a 72-12 victory over Jefferson-Morgan on Wednesday in Section 1-AA (1B) wrestling action at Beth-Center High School.
The Bulldogs, who improved to 3-0 in section play and 8-3 overall, have a showdown next Wednesday when head coach Gary Welsh’s team hosts McGuffey at 7 p.m. Welsh is in his sixth year at Beth-Center.
The Bulldogs’ Alston Csutoros (182), Davis Stepp (106), Tyler Berish (132) and Trevor Pettit (152) won by fall. Csutoros’ pin came in 1:02, Davis’ in 2:23, Berish’s in 16 seconds and Pettit in 2:51.
Jonathan Wolfe (220) and Andrew Vessels (285) won by fall for the Rockets (0-3, 0-3). Wolfe’s pin was in 1:22 and Vessels’ in 1:58.
Beth-Center’s Ryan Lynch (195), Joey Holmes (113), Kyle McCollum (120), Tyler Fisher (126), Todd Fisher (138), Andrew LaCotta (145), Chase Lacey (160) and Alex Lange (170) won by forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.