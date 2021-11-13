ELIZABETH -- Elizabeth Forward rode DaVontay Brownfield's legs and a stout defense for a 14-6 victory over visiting Freeport Friday night in the WPIAL Class AAA football quarterfinals.
The Warriors (9-2) advance to the semifinals against Central Valley. The Raiders (11-0) defeated East Allegheny, 48-6, to set up a rematch of last year's WPIAL final. Central Valley shut out then-undefeated Elizabeth Forward, 35-0.
Coach Mike Collodi and Brownfield are looking forward to avenging last fall's loss.
"Central Valley has lost one game in three years. They're the best team in the state, according to the newspapers," said Collodi. "(The varsity) will watch film Saturday and we'll get ready for Central Valley.
"Freeport is a heckuva team. They have a great defense. We knew that coming into the game. I told our guys they had to be ready to play four quarters. It's been a while since they had to do so. They're no slouch."
"We just wanted to keep playing. We were 8-0 last year, going into the championship game. That was the only team that beat us, so why not, that's what we want," Brownfield said of the rematch. "We were just hitting on the last-game scares. We knew what we had to do. We were looking to next week. We weren't looking past anybody.
"We are looking forward to next week. We knew who we wanted. We just had to do our best."
The Warriors held a tenuous 7-6 lead after the Yellowjackets transformed a bad snap on a punt into a touchdown late in the third quarter.
Freeport gained possession of the ball at Elizabeth Forward's 17-yard line and needed only three plays for Shane Jack to cap the drive on a 2-yard run with 2:18 remaining in the quarter.
However, a high snap and a strong rush led to a failed point-after attempt.
"These guys have been so resilient all year long. They're just a great group of kids. They bounced right back. They weren't phased by that at all. They responded," praised Collodi. "They never give up. They never hang their heads. They go on to the next play."
"We knew we couldn't put our heads down. There was a lot of game left. It was 7-6 at that point. They missed the extra point. We were still up. That was the motive," said Brownfield.
Charles Nigut's return of the ensuing kickoff started the Warriors' drive at their 36-yard line.
The game-winning drive started with a 19-yard catch-and run by Nigut. Brownfield followed with runs of 3 and 1 yards to close out the third quarter.
Zion White started the fourth quarter by hitting Charles Meehlib on a 14-yard slant. White came back with the same pattern to Kelly Rush for 16 more yards.
Brownfield nearly ran the final 11 yards on his powerful legs, gaining about five yards with several Freeport defenders hanging on.
White took care of the final yard for the touchdown. Ethan Callahan added the point after.
Elizabeth Forward regained possession of the ball with 9:02 left in the game after forcing a punt.
The pass pattern that was successful in the final touchdown drive was defensed by Freeport after a 21-yard run by Brownfield with the Yellowjackets' Zach Clark picking off the pass at the Warriors' 44-yard line.
Clark's 16-yard return set Freeport up deep in Elizabeth Forward territory at the 28-yard line.
Gavin Croney was wide open in the end zone, but the Warriors' disrupted the wide receiver enough to cause a dropped pass on first-and-10 at the 13.
The Yellowjackets went for it on fourth-and-10 at the 13, but Nigut knocked the pass away from Brady Stivenson kill the drive with 4:47 left in the game.
Collodi turned to Brownfield to run out the clock and the running back obliged with runs of 8, 11, 4, 5 and a game-clinching 22-yard gain with under two minutes to go. Elizabeth Forward was also aided by a Freeport offside penalty.
Brownfield gained over 100 yards in the second half to finish with 154 yards rushing on 23 carries.
"I credit it all to my line. They made big holes. In the first half, we came out slow. We just stepped it up. We knew what we had to do," complimented Brownfield.
"We had to adjust some things at half time, and tried to exploit some of their weaknesses, or at least what we thought were their weaknesses," said Collodi. "We thought we could be successful running the ball and using our size to wear them down. Two, three yard runs became four, six yard runs. It just took some time."
White took a knee a couple times to run out the clock.
The Warriors scored the lone touchdown of the first half in the second quarter on the heels of a fake punt.
Elizabeth Forward had a fourth-and-7 with 3:15 remaining in the first half and lined up to punt. The Warriors' called timeout before the snap.
Nigut took the snap and broke around left end for an 18-yard run to keep the drive alive.
Brownfield capped the drive with an 8-yard run into the end zone with 70 seconds remaining in the first half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.