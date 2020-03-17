What are your post-graduation plans? To attend Cal U for an undergrad in computer science.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Mr. Bohna’s AP Physics class.
What will you miss most about high school? My friends who will be attending other schools.
Most memorable sports moment? Whenever I placed third at the Cal U Track Invitational.
Favorite food? My father’s pizza.
Favorite book? Can’t Hurt Me, by David Goggins.
All-time favorite movie? Star Wars Episode V.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Sleeping at Last.
Athlete you admire most? Brian Shaw.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? Brian Shaw.
In 10 years, I will be …? a software developer for NASA.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? re-balance the budget and limit deficit spending.
