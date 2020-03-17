What are your post-graduation plans? Attend California University of Pa. with a major in Biology and concentrate in Pre-Med.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Biology. Ms. Bock.
What will you miss most about high school? My friends.
Most memorable sports moment? Hitting two home runs in one game against Jefferson-Morgan.
Favorite food? Sushi.
Favorite book? The Great Gatsby.
All-time favorite movie? Home Alone.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? “She’s Everything,” by Brad Paisley.
Athlete you admire most? Lauren Chamberlain.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My teammates who always inspire me to be my best.
In 10 years, I will be …? a physician assistant working in a dermatology office.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? ensure equal rights for everyone, regardless of race, gender or class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.