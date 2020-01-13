What are your post-graduation plans? Attend Seton Hill to major in Social Studies Education.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? AP United States History.
What will you miss most about high school? My friends.
Most memorable sports moment? Going to states in track.
Favorite food? Chinese food.
Favorite book? The Hot Zone, by Richard Preston.
Athlete you admire most? Gionna Quarzo.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My father, Mark Seto.
In 10 years, I will be …? a History teacher and coach at a high school.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? work on the political division in the country and try to promote unity.
