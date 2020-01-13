What are your post-graduation plans? Study international business.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Algebra with Mrs. Izzi & Biology with Mrs. Bock.
What will you miss most about high school? I will miss the people who I’ve studied alongside for many years.
Most memorable sports moment? Playing alongside friends for many years.
Favorite food? Seafood.
Favorite book? A Thousand Splendid Suns, by Khaled Hosseini.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? The Folgers jingle.
Athlete you admire most? Serena Williams.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My parents who taught me the importance of hard work.
In 10 years, I will be …? traveling the world in hopes of doing business in many different countries.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? work towards stimulating the ideals of world peace.
