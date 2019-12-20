RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2019--
Notably situated in Rio Grande, the new Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico has opened to reveal a sophisticated, oceanfront haven that pulses Caribbean confidence on a secluded 72 acres of tropical lush gardens. Framed against the backdrop of the island’s serene northeast coast and the magnificent El Yunque National Forest, the 579-room property completed a multi-million transformation in August 2019 encompassing a full resort redesign.
“Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico was designed to deliver high-touch service for a seamless, stress-free experience,” said Dave Johnson, chairman and CEO at Aimbridge Hospitality. “We aim to center on the guest’s experience and look forward to providing them with the ultimate escape.”
“We are thrilled to announce the opening of Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico, which promises empathetic service that anticipates the needs of our global guests,” said George Vizer, senior vice president, Americas franchise operations, Hyatt. “With this new addition, Hyatt continues its strong brand growth in the region and introduces the Hyatt Regency brand to Puerto Rico.”
Formerly known as the Gran Meliá Hotel, and relaunched as The Resort at Coco Beach, a Hyatt affiliate, Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico was acquired in 2019 by Monarch Alternative Capital in partnership with Royal Palm Companies and an affiliate of Aimbridge Hospitality, LLC. The resort then underwent an extensive multi-million-dollar renovation, creating 300 direct employees with 525 direct jobs upon the opening of the hotel. Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico is the first entity of RPC Holding’s development plans for the 946-acre peninsula, set to be renamed as Grand Reserve.
“We are excited with the opening of this important hotel for Puerto Rico under the Hyatt Regency brand,” said Carla Campos, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company. “Tourism development is a key driver of economic growth and a priority for the Government of Puerto Rico. The Island offers highly competitive incentive packages and benefits, which makes us an ideal destination for investors, developers, and hotel management leaders such as Aimbridge Hospitality. We’re looking forward to all that is to come for the future of Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico.”
Tucked away in the pristine tropical paradise of the northeast coast of the island, Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico is the closest full-service luxury resort from the San Juan International Airport. The oceanfront oasis also offers convenient access to nearby attractions such as Old San Juan, El Morro Castle, and Bio Bay Fajardo.
The new Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico joins four select-service Hyatt hotels open in Puerto Rico: Hyatt House San Juan, Hyatt Place Manati, Hyatt Place San Juan Bayamon and Hyatt Place San Juan City Center.
SUITES
Known for natural-reserve setting with bungalow-style accommodations, Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico boasts 480 deluxe guest rooms, 93 deluxe suites, five club suites and one presidential suite. Each airy, expansive unit is decorated in soothing neutral shades exuding the true essence of the Caribbean “elan” where the earth elements of the El Yunque National Forest and unparalleled Atlantic Ocean views meet. From complimentary Wi-Fi and large flat-screen televisions to premium bath amenities and in-suite coffeemakers, guests enjoy a seamless, intuitive experience. All suites feature private balconies or terraces, and one-bedroom suites include a dining room, kitchenette, two double-beds and a cozy corner with a sleeper.
DINING
Satisfying every foodie’s distinct cravings, the resort offers five on-site culinary and mixology experiences including:
● Water’s Edge - Caribbean- and buffet-style restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner made from local ingredients
● Prime 787 - Upscale, fine-dining environment offering prime steaks and fresh local seafood
● Nori - Asian fusion experience serving sushi, sashimi, ceviche bar and teppanyaki grill
● Pasión by Chef Myrta - Gourmet culinary experience offering Puerto Rican cuisine
● Lobby Bar - Casual bar featuring craft cocktails and live entertainment
AMENITIES
Boasting lush landscape to create a tranquil Caribbean retreat, the hotel offers guests the opportunity to unwind at four expansive swimming pools including the largest lagoon-style pool in Puerto Rico and enjoy a swim-up bar serving cool drinks and creative cocktails as well as in-pool lounge chairs.
Amenities designed to foster an energizing resort experience include the 12,000-square-foot Rainforest Spa which is currently undergoing a $2 million renovation and set to open this winter, 24-hour fitness center, two tennis courts, and a basketball court. Guests can also spend the day on the green on one of two world-class Tom Kite-designed 18-hole championship golf courses – home of the PGA Puerto Rico Open. Additionally, a dedicated concierge service provides lifestyle management, transportation, travel and vacation planning, and personalized service.
Beyond redefining the resort experience for leisure guests, the property applies the same high-touch experience for the meetings and events market, with 41,208 square feet of total function space and state-of-the-art meeting facilities all backed by a dedicated team offering planners a seamless, high-touch service for themselves and their attendees.
To celebrate the resort’s opening, travelers can take advantage of a special rate offering a third night free valid through April 30, 2020. For information and reservations, visit HyattRegencyGrandReservePuertoRico.com or call 787-657-1234.
The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.
About Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico
Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico is a 579 room hotel serving as Hyatt’s only full-service property in Puerto Rico. Situated on a 1,000-acre peninsula within a private development on the northeast coast of Puerto Rico, the resort offers 36 holes of championship golf, more than 40,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, a club lounge and locally inspired dining destinations.
About Aimbridge Hospitality LLC
Aimbridge Hospitality is North America’s largest independent hotel investment and management firm with a proven track record for delivering superior returns for its strategic partners in a variety of markets and economic cycles. Aimbridge provides management, asset management, development, renovation and consulting services. Based in Dallas, Texas and with development offices in Dallas, Toronto, San Clemente, Chicago and Puerto Rico, Aimbridge currently owns and/or manages over 850 upscale, independent and branded hotels with nearly 150,000 rooms across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean, including such affiliations as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, Wyndham and Choice Hotels. For more information on Aimbridge Hospitality, please visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com.
About Monarch Alternative Capital LP
Monarch Alternative Capital LP is a global investment firm founded in 2002 with approximately $5 billion in assets under management. Monarch focuses primarily on opportunistic credit situations across corporate debt, real estate, special situations, and other asset classes. Monarch has invested over $40 billion in its strategy while maintaining a consistent and repeatable approach. While disciplined in approach, Monarch's dynamic sourcing enables the firm to capitalize on overlooked and niche areas on a global basis. Monarch draws on the skills and experience of 67 employees, including 24 investment professionals, across its offices in New York and London. Monarch has a long and successful history of investing in opportunistic real estate focused on areas that leverage Monarch's core tenets. In addition to significant internal resources, Monarch has substantial relationships with operating partners and advisors that it works with to help create value.
