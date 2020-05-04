What are your post-graduation plans? To become a barber.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Geometry, with Mr. Boggs.
What will you miss most about high school? Definitely playing football on Friday nights.
Most memorable sports moment? Playing in two WPIAL title games my senior year.
Favorite food? Gnocchi.
Favorite book? QB 1, by Mike Lupica.
All-time favorite movie? Coach Carter.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Prince (Little Red Corvette).
Athlete you admire most? Russell Wilson.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? Jeff Ogrodowski (Coach O, my linebackers coach).
In 10 years, I will be …? owning my own barbershop.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? make me be President for 4 more years.
