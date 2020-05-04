What are your post-graduation plans? Attend college for graphic design.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Fine Arts, with Mr. Fecik.
What will you miss most about high school? My friends.
Most memorable sports moment? When the BVA Girls Track & Field team won the section in 2018, for the first time in school history, and then when we repeated as section champs in 2019. I was really looking forward to going for the “3-peat” in 2020 before our season got cancelled.
Favorite food? Seafood.
Favorite book? The Fault in Our Stars.
All-time favorite movie? Ready Player One.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Julia Michaels.
Athlete you admire most? Lolo Jones.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My dad and my coaches.
In 10 years, I will be …? living on a beach with my golden retriever, working as a graphic designer.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? take a selfie in the Oval Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.