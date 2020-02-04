What are your post-graduation plans? My plans are to attend the United States Air Force Academy with hopes of becoming a surgeon.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? I do not have a favorite teacher, but the PLTW: Biomedical Course are my favorite.
What will you miss most about high school? Being around all of my friends, teammates and supporters.
Most memorable sports moment? Playing in the WPIAL 4A Football Championship Game at Heinz Field.
Favorite food? Soup.
Favorite book? I enjoy most books.
All-time favorite movie? Interstellar.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? I enjoy most music.
Athlete you admire most? I admire athletes that are respectful, help their community, and push others to succeed. I do not have a favorite, but I have to show respect to Kobe Bryant.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My greatest influence has been my entire family.
In 10 years, I will be …? a surgery resident.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? I would honor all of the members of the military for their great service and commitment.
