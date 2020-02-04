What are your post-graduation plans? College for business and corporate law.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? CHS/AP Mythology, CHS/AP Argument Debate. Mrs. Maatta.
What will you miss most about high school? Leopard Pride culture.
Most memorable sports moment? Beating EF on their senior night.
Favorite food? Japanese food.
Favorite book? Epic of Gilgamesh.
All-time favorite movie? Star Wars.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Elvis Presley.
Athlete you admire most? T.J. Watt.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? Ronnie Drennen.
In 10 years, I will be …? in some city, working for a large technology branch (traveling).
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? focus on giving back to the military, because my brother is a West Point Cadet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.