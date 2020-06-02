What are your post-graduation plans? Attend Douglas Education Center to be an esthetician then Cal U for business management.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? History. Mr. Welc.
What will you miss most about high school? Seeing my friends everyday.
Most memorable sports moment? When we made it to the second round of playoffs my freshman year.
Favorite food? Tacos.
Favorite book? The Hunger Games.
All-time favorite movie? Mamma Mia.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Beyonce.
Athlete you admire most? Sis Bates.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My dad because he always pushed me to be a better athlete/person.
In 10 years, I will be …? living in Florida, owning my own business.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? make everything free for a day.
