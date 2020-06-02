What are your post-graduation plans? Attend Penn State Fayette to study Agricultural Science.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Math and Science. Mr. Lowden.
What will you miss most about high school? Getting to see friends every day and playing sports.
Most memorable sports moment? Winning the WPIAL Championship at the Washington Wild Things Stadium in 2019.
Favorite food? Steak.
Favorite book? Of Mice and Men.
All-time favorite movie? The Sandlot.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Johnny Cash.
Athlete you admire most? Babe Ruth.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My older cousins who played baseball.
In 10 years, I will be …? working in the dairy industry.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? fly to Camp David on Air Force One.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.