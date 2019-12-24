What are your post-graduation plans? Attend Carlow University to major in Cardiovascular Perfusion.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Math. I love all of my teachers & they’re all very unique.
What will you miss most about high school? Seeing my friends every day.
Most memorable sports moment? Sophomore year state playoffs.
Favorite food? Chicken.
Favorite book? Turtles All the Way Down.
All-time favorite movie? Doctor Sleep.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Drake or Elton John.
Athlete you admire most? The entire Pittsburgh Steelers #HereWeGo.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My parents. They always allow me to make my own moves with their unconditional support.
In 10 years, I will be …? making money & starting a family.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? fight for equality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.