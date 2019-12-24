What are your post-graduation plans? To attend a four-year university dual-majoring in Political Science and Communications.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? My favorite subjects are Spanish and history. I have a lot of teachers that are great, but some of my favorites are Mr. Webb, Mr. Loomis, Mrs. Reposky, Mr. Young, Miss Bashada, and Ms. Dillon.
What will you miss most about high school? Going to football games. Spending time with my friends.
Most memorable sports moment? Going to WPIAL and states my sophomore year for basketball.
Favorite food? Ice cream, specifically Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.
Favorite book? I read a lot. I cannot pick an overall favorite, but currently I am enjoying American Royals, by Katharine McGee.
All-time favorite movie? The Devil Wears Prada.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? The Beatles.
Athlete you admire most? Serena Williams.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My dad.
In 10 years, I will be …? working for a politician who I have tremendous hope in.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? sign a law banning weapons of war or mass destruction.
