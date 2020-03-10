What are your post-graduation plans? I will attend Saint Francis University to earn a Doctorate degree in Physical Therapy.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? My favorite subject is English which was taught by Miss Hathaway. I also love anatomy.
What will you miss most about high school? I will miss sports moments with my friends and singing on the bus ride home.
Most memorable sports moment? Winning our school’s first ever section title for volleyball. I loved watching Mikes nation storm the court to celebrate. Softball: The trips we take and the bonding time we get!
Favorite food? Steak on the grill.
Favorite book? This year we have read “1984” and “The Jungle” and I enjoyed them both.
All-time favorite movie? The Notebook.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Before a game one time, “Hollaback Girl” played and I had an amazing game. From that day on I listen to that song right before I enter the gym or field.
Athlete you admire most? Softball catcher Jennifer Schroeder. She has several instructional videos that allow me to find new drills.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My assistant softball coach, Coach Bates, has pushed me the most and has taught me so much about the game.
In 10 years, I will be ...? a Pediatric Physical Therapist with a stable job and family.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would ...? show the military and first responders the respect and gratitude they deserve. Some Americans don’t realize how much they do.
