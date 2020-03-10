What are your post-graduation plans? To attend Cal U for accounting.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Math. Mr. Lane.
What will you miss most about high school? Seeing my friends.
Most memorable sports moment? 500 wins for Donnie (coach Don Williams).
Favorite food? Spaghetti.
Favorite book? 13 Clues.
All-time favorite movie? Remember the Titans.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? First Day Out.
Athlete you admire most? Kobe Bryant.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? Mom.
In 10 years, I will be ...? sitting at a desk looking at a computer.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would ...? fly around in the jet and travel the world for 24 hours.
