What are your post-graduation plans? Undecided.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? History. Mr. Gulino.
What will you miss most about high school? Sports and friends.
Most memorable sports moment? Beating Chartiers-Houston on senior night.
Favorite food? Grilled chicken.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Mac Miller.
Athlete you admire most? LeBron James.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My dad.
