What are your post-graduation plans? Attend Glenville and get degree in sports management.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? History and Mr. Lane.
What will you miss most about high school? Sports teammates.
Most memorable sports moment? When (sister) Remmey walked in front of everyone to get our trophy.
Favorite book? The Bible.
Athlete you admire most? Rachel Rohanna.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? Rachel Rohanna.
