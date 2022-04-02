The inaugural Gala of Giving, sponsored by the Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC), raised over $280,000 to support larger-scale projects throughout the county.
“It’s clear that the mission of this event has resonated with people... we all want to see a bigger change, a bolder impact, and a better Fayette County,” said Dan Gearing, Gala of Giving chair.
The support of event sponsors, auction item donations, program ads, individual ticket purchases, and volunteers made the March 26 event at Seven Springs Mountain Resort possible, organizers said. Guests also bid on a wide variety of silent and live auction items, including high-end jewelry, golf foursomes, wine, tropical get-aways, sports memorabilia and arts and entertainment tickets.
J.D. Ewing, CFFC board chair, addressed the ballroom, saying in part: “We’re proud of [CFFC’s] impact in the community, and we know there’s a lot more work that needs to be done to help Fayette County reach its full potential. The Gala of Giving is our new effort to spark change and growth on a higher level – on a bigger scale – than ever before. The foundation wants to invest in projects that will make a significant change, and we know it takes time, money, and partnerships to make that possible.”
Gala of Giving guests were asked to complete a feedback card to list what they believe to be the top three challenges that Fayette County faces. CFFC will review the responses and use them as a guide for selecting an initiative to fund, in the goal of being a “catalyst for change” in Fayette County.
A second gala is planned for 2023.
Community members can join the effort by donating to the Gala of Giving Fund, using the “Donate Now” button on CFFC’s website at www.cffayettepa.org.
