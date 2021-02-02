Chamber of Cowards
He is an ex-president, out of office. No longer commander-in-chief of the nation he failed to defend and protect. For that he was impeached, twice, an unavoidable fact that will be in the first paragraph of his obituary when written. Those harsh facts can’t be erased. So let’s just move on.
That’s what his loyalists now want us to do, to rally under a unity banner they never raised much less waved. Why? They don’t want these words added to the 45th president’s shameful life story – “the only president in U.S. history to be convicted of a crime for which he was impeached.”
The arguments of loyalists for not wanting a Senate trial of the disgraced former president are specious. Here’s why:
· Unity is impossible without accountability. Without accountability, wounds don’t heal. Wrongdoing can’t be wished away – the ex-president tried numerous times to overturn an election, the bedrock of our democracy.
· He is out of office and thus shouldn’t be prosecuted. A lame, reaching excuse. Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, after leaving office, was dragged from his Chicago home to federal prison, convicted of 17 counts of corruption while governor, including trying to sell the U.S. Senate seat of Illinois Sen. Barack Obama. Our most recent former president, now relaxing in his Florida mansion, tried to overturn a national election that he lost overwhelmingly. Both are heinous crimes, the latter far more despicable and certainly worthy of a trial, if not conviction.
· The former president is now a private citizen. True, but that doesn’t excuse him from standing trial in the Senate. Pennsylvanians know better. At least 23 our state level politicians – some after leaving office – have been convicted of felony or misdemeanor crimes committed while in office.
· Impeachment is process. Sure is. Our legal system relies on process, demands it, in fact, to assure that justice is ultimately reached. Our legal annals are filled with accounts of individuals tried, even jailed, years after committing a crime. No one is above the law, not even a president who went on a crime spree to avoid losing an election.
· A Senate trail is a waste of time as senators have far more important matters to address. The trial would be petty, attempted retribution by another political party now in power. Some of the former president’s supporters are forgetting their own history. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) voted that the upcoming Senate trial of his good pal is a poor use of the Senate’s time. The same Sen. Johnson wasted four years desperately trying to get Hillary Clinton’s emails released when she ran for president.
Trial reveal evidence. MAGA-man’s Senate supporters don’t want to relive evidence of his crimes. Cowards.
