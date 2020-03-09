What are you post-graduation plans? To attend a four-year college to study astronomy & theatre.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? English/Ms. Jennifer Daum.
What will you miss most about high school? The opportunity to take free classes/My Drama Club family.
Most memorable sports moment? Completing my first 800-meter race.
Favorite food? Sushi.
Favorite book? Wuthering Heights, by Emily Bronte.
All-time favorite movie? Frozen II.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? The Man, by Taylor Swift.
Athlete you admire most? Josh Sundquist.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My father, who always comes to my meets.
In 10 years, I will be …? a playwright, novelist, or astronomer.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? make free & reduced easier for children to receive in public schools.
