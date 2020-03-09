What are you post-graduation plans? Study chemistry at University of Pittsburgh.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Chemistry, Mr. Arico.
What will you miss most about high school? Small classes.
Most memorable sports moment? 2018 WPIAL championship.
Favorite food? Sour Patch Kids.
Favorite book? AP United States History textbook.
All-time favorite movie? The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Jurassic, by bbno$.
Athlete you admire most? Wayde van Niekerk.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My teammates and competitors that push me.
In 10 years, I will be …? still running.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? be impeached.
