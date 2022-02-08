NOT DONECheers: We are happy to welcome back state Rep. Matthew Dowling, who returned to his legislative duties last week after a crash left him hospitalized and in need of lengthy rehabilitation. Dowling, who represents the 51st Legislative District, was involved in a one-vehicle accident Oct. 6 in Lancaster County. A diabetic-related change in his blood sugar caused him to faint while behind the wheel of his SUV, which traveled through a field and crashed into wire fencing and a tree. The lawmaker missed only one vote during his recovery because he was able to work remotely due a change in House rules necessitated by the pandemic. “I thank the constituents for their support and patience while I was in the hospital, and the kindness they showed to my fantastic staff that kept things moving and assisted with the needs of the constituents.”
Cheers: So far, 18 states across the country have legalized marijuana for recreational use, and it's an idea whose time has come. By doing so, the commonwealth would be able to regulate its sale and reap the revenue that would result. Also, several reliable studies have shown that, in general, marijuana is less harmful than alcohol or tobacco. Pennsylvania took a step in the direction toward legalizing marijuana earlier this week when the state Senate's law and justice committee held a hearing on the issue. It will reportedly be the first of several, looking at all sides of the issue. State-level Democrats have been the most outspoken advocated for legal pot, but some Republicans are also starting to come onboard. The legislative wheels will almost certainly grind slowly, but if it has bipartisan support, don't be surprised if recreational marijuana eventually becomes the law in Pennsylvania.
Cheers: Burnout among health-care professionals is a very real problem as we approach the two-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic next month. Thankfully, $1.5 million has been set aside to help health-care and similar professionals cope with the long-term stressors associated with the pandemic. Waynesburg University is one of only two institutions in Pennsylvania to receive the grant, and is partnering with community leaders, health-care organizations, first responders and private practices to address the issue. As part of the workforce resiliency program, a series of online training is being developed to help support workers in health-care fields, and is expected to launch in June. "The goal of this program is to have a healthy workforce so it's ready to support the rest of our communities," said Dr. Michelle Steimer, associate professor of counseling at the university.
