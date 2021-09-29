NOT DONE
Cheers: Two deputies from the Greene County sheriff’s office who recently saved an overdosing man’s life after they arrested him on a warrant are to be commended. Cpl. Nick Gustovich and Deputy Tom Jensen executed a felony arrest warrant for Joshua Allen Seeholzer in the Bobtown area on Sept. 22; following a foot chase to apprehend him, police placed the suspect in a patrol car, where he began showing signs of an overdose and became unresponsive. The deputies reportedly provided life-saving medical attention and used multiple doses of the overdose reversal drug Narcan to save Seeholzer. Sheriff Marcus Simms commended the deputies for their quick recognition and treatment for this overdose, stating that "even after the pursuit and fight they just had with this individual, they fought to preserve his life and get him the appropriate treatment needed. Without their training and administering of Narcan this individual would’ve had little chance of being alive today.” We join Sheriff Simms in recognizing the efforts of Gustovich and Jensen, who, despite arresting the suspect for criminal behavior and actions, still did whatever necessary to save him from death. Their morals, ethics and quick-thinking decisions helped save a life, and we hope that the suspect sees their actions as an opportunity to turn his life around.
Cheers: Kudos to preschool teacher Kim Brown for her creativity in teaching her 19 young charges lessons in kindness, generosity and appreciation. And, at the same time, they raised more than $1,000 for the American Red Cross and the Angel Tree program. Last week, got an extra special birthday gift this year from her 19 students of the Pre-K Counts program in Wharton Township. teaches asked her what she wanted for her birthday, she had an answer ready: do something nice for someone else.
On Thursday (Brown’s birthday), the students honored her wish by running the “Lemons to Lemonade” stand at their Pre-K Counts program in Wharton Township, raising more than $1,000 for the American Red Cross and the Angel Tree program.
“If you’re kind, does that make your heart feel good?” Brown asked her students as they sat on the floor of their classroom.
Nods and yeses all around.
“When it’s your birthday, you should only buy presents for yourself, right?” she asked.
Some hesitation followed.
The 3- and- 4-year-olds knew Brown was asking on her birthday.
She didn’t leave them hanging, pulling out a bag of “Squeeze Me” T-shirts for them to wear when they worked at their lemonade stand.
An educator for three decades, Brown said teaching kindness has always been a part of her curriculum.
“It’s really a theme throughout life,” she said. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re rich or poor, you can always be kind. Words are free.”
And while the lemonade wasn’t (the students sold it for $1 per cup), families, friends and other donors generously supported their efforts. Students sold 72 cups of lemonade, but an additional $551 in tips and $400 in donations took their fundraising total to $1,023.
Brown came up with the idea to run a lemonade stand on a hot day early into the school year. She overheard some parents talking about the struggles associated with the pandemic, something she understood far too well.
She was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, and spent two months on oxygen after her release.
“We need to stop and enjoy the good stuff now. But as hard as it was for me, I realized COVID has effected so many people,” she said. “We’d saved up enough sour lemons that we were going to change it into something good.”
As part of the “Lemons to Lemonade” project, the students took home paper lemons so their parents could write down an act of kindness they did for someone at home.
The students cut them out themselves and “signed” them – many with squiggles for signatures. During class, each student came up to tell their classmates what they did.
Their answers included helping with dishes, folding clothes and picking flowers to cheer up a relative.
While most couldn’t actually read what their parents wrote, they all proudly declared their good deed, Brown said.
The stand also provided other teaching lessons.
The students made a chart on sweet and sour foods and followed a recipe to make the lemonade – including squeezing the lemons themselves.
They also served the drinks, and collected and counted the money from friends and family who came.
And yes, they got a lesson on thanking their customers.
Brown, who calls her students “my babies,” said preschool is the perfect time to begin teaching how rewarding it is to be kind. At ages 3 and 4, they’re all full of wonder.
She recounted being outside her with students on a recent hot day. They’d all been exceptionally well-behaved on the playground, so Brown told them she was going to get them some “special pre-K water.”
It was, of course, just water, but they didn’t know that. All they heard was their good behavior was about to be rewarded with some kindness from “Miss Kim.”
She brought out a jug and filled up cups as students eagerly took their treat.
One, in particular, was impressed.
“This is the wettest water I’ve ever tasted,” the student told Brown.
She chuckled about it, but said it illustrates the point perfectly: “These babies are looking for magic, and they want to use their magic.”
She said the lemonade stand offered a perfect opportunity for them to do just that.
“It showed them how it feels to get something, and how it feels to give something,” Brown said. “This is how I would choose to spend every birthday.”
Cheers: Albert Gallatin's Matt Karpeal and Laurel Highlands' Megan Joyce won individual titles last Friday in the FCCA Golf Championship. Karpeal, a senior, shot even-par 70 to win his first county golf crown. Joyce, also a senior, finished with 10-over 80 to win her first girls title. Cheers also to Uniontown for winning the big school crown and Frazier winning the small school title.
Jeers: Sometimes we all just want to cut loose a little bit on the weekend, and that's apparently what Kodiak, a Steller's sea eagle, did last Saturday at the National Aviary on Pittsburgh's North Shore. Aviary officials said Kodiak's habitat had been "recently compromised," allowing the 15-year resident of the aviary to fly off and make his getaway. As of Thursday, Kodiak had still not been found, though he is hard to miss – he is about four feet long and has a wingspan that is, well, quite wide. Earlier in the week, it was believed that Kodiak was still lingering around Pittsburgh's North Side, but in the event he is sighted anywhere in the Pittsburgh region, aviary officials say it is best not to make noise, make sudden movements or open doors or windows. Anyone who thinks they may have seen Kodiak should call 412-323-7235. We can only hope that Kodiak will be returned to the aviary so he can be appreciated by everyone who visits the facility.
Jeers: First, the good news: the United States' murder rate remains lower than it was 30 years ago, when it hit its peak. Now, the bad news: the murder rate in America jumped by almost 30% last year, according to data released this week by the FBI. It's the biggest increase from one year to the next on record. Some cities reached record highs. The reasons? The pandemic exacted a heavy toll on many households, and the stress and economic dislocation could have caused tempers to flare as quarantines dragged on. We are also a country awash in firearms, and three-quarters of 2020's murders were committed with guns. Access to mental health services also became inconsistent during the COVID-19 lockdowns, and police ranks were thinned in some locations due to coronavirus exposure. Law enforcement personnel, public health officials and lawmakers need to work to make sure 2020's increase in murders was a temporary blip and not the start of an upward trend.
