A recent article by Ben Moyer, Member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association, printed in the February 7 edition of the Herald-Standard, certainly caught my attention. Mr. Moyer wrote about the vast amount of liter that's marring Fayette County's scenery. I am a newer resident of Fayette County and have been shocked at the liter I see on our roadsides. Cans, bottles, fast food containers and bags of garbage are strewn on roadsides of our highways and along smaller rural roads.
Pennsylvania is a beautiful state with its hills and valleys. But what a shameful sight to see garbage ruining the view. Some states have a deposit on cans and bottles which makes a tremendous difference in their landscapes. Would this work well in Pennsylvania? Perhaps an increase in the fines for littering? But even without these measures in place, people need to clean up their act.
Where is your Pennsylvania pride? When you toss that can or bottle out your car window, who do you think picks it up? Where do you think that trash goes?
So please, think about what you are doing the next time you roll down your car window to toss something out. Can't this wait until you arrive home or to where you're going to properly dispose of it?
Please clean up your act.
Connie Scott
Smock
