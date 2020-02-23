Club Hub: Brownsville Free Public Library book club information
Frances Borsodi Zajac
Brownsville Free Public Library book club
Purpose: The book club is aimed at adults who enjoy reading and is a way to let the community know the library offers many programs.
Meetings: The club meets at 11 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the library, located at 100 Seneca St. Meetings are about an hour.
Membership and dues: There are no dues for the club, which is open to the community and has about 10 members.
Related clubs: Brownsville Free Public Library also has a book club for teenagers and is interested in starting a book club for middle school students.
For more information: Stop by or call Brownsville Free Public Library at 724-785-7272 to find out how to join and the latest book club selection, or stop by a club meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.