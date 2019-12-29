Scottdale Writer’s Group information
Purpose: Scottdale Writer’s Group helps writers through advice, writing exercises, publication of an annual booklet of their work and a short story contest for high school students.
Membership: The group has about a dozen members of all ages from Scottdale and the surrounding communities. They welcome new members at any time.
Meetings and dues: The group charges no dues and meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the Community Room at Scottdale Public Library, located at 106 Spring St. Scottdale Writers don’t meet if there is bad weather or the meeting date falls on or near a holiday so the next meeting will be Feb. 5. Members are notified of meeting changes through a group email.
For more information: Anyone interested in the group is invited to attend a meeting. Information is also available on the Scottdale Public Library website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.