Senior Pen Pals
Purpose: Members let homebound seniors know someone is thinking of them by sending homemade cards or crafts each month to recipients of Meals on Wheels. The club is hoping to start a letter-writing component to connect the homebound with active seniors.
Meetings: The club meets once a month at the Uniontown Adult Recreation Center, located at 137 North Beeson Blvd. Members can drop in anytime between 1-5 p.m. with dates announced in Senior Times and the Fayette County Community Action Agency Inc. website. The next meeting is Feb. 26.
Membership and dues: There are no dues. Fayette County Community Action Agency Inc., which supports the club, provides all supplies, including snacks. Membership is currently less than 10 but new members are always welcome. The club also works with groups, such as Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, who would like to participate.
For more information, call Community Action at 724-437-6050, extension 4276 or 3282.
