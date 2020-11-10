A number of local communities will be accepting gifts for children during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 16-23.
This Samaritan’s Purse project delivers shoe boxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and family.
This year’s goal is to collect 12,501 boxes in Fayette County.
“Much of the world has been gripped with fear, and this is especially hard for children,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, which sponsors the OCC program. “Now more than ever, these boys and girls need to know God loves them. Operation Christmas Child delivers the hope found only in Jesus Christ.”
Since 1993, OCC has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
Local drop off points include:
Cherry Tree Alliance, 640 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown: Mon, Nov. 16: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Tue, Nov. 17: 4 – 8 p.m.; Wed, Nov. 18: 4 – 8 p.m.; Thu, Nov. 19: 4 – 8 p.m.; Fri, Nov. 20: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Sat, Nov. 21: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sun, Nov. 22: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Mon, Nov. 23: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Buchanan Church of God, 836 Buchanan Road, White: Mon, Nov. 16: 8 – 10 a.m.; Tue, Nov. 17: 6 – 8 p.m.; Wed, Nov. 18: 6 – 8 p.m.; Thu, Nov. 19: 6 – 8 p.m.; Fri, Nov. 20: 8 – 10 a.m.; Sat, Nov. 21: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Sun, Nov. 22: 1 – 4 p.m.; Mon, Nov. 23: 8 – 10 a.m.
World Christian Outreach Ministries, 503 W. Georgia Ave., Connellsville: Mon, Nov. 16: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Tue, Nov. 17: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Wed, Nov. 18: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Thu, Nov. 19: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Fri, Nov. 20: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Sat, Nov. 21: 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.; Sun, Nov. 22: 1 – 4 p.m.; Mon, Nov. 23: 8 – 10 a.m.
Fayette City Alliance Church, 211 Connellsville St., Fayette City: Mon, Nov. 16: 2 – 4 p.m.; Tue, Nov. 17: 5 – 7 p.m.; Wed, Nov. 18: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Thu, Nov. 19: noon - 2 p.m.; Fri, Nov. 20: 6 – 8 p.m.; Sat, Nov. 21: 10 a.m. – noon; Sun, Nov. 22: noon – 4 p.m.; Mon, Nov. 23: 8 – 10 a.m.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 30 Church St., Smithfield: Mon, Nov. 16: noon – 4 p.m.; Tue, Nov. 17: noon – 4 p.m.; Wed, Nov. 18: noon – 4 p.m.; Thu, Nov. 19: noon – 4 p.m.; Fri, Nov. 20: noon – 4 p.m.; Sat, Nov. 21: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Sun, Nov. 22: noon – 3 p.m.; Mon, Nov. 23: 9 – 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.