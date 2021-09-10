Starting, stopping then starting again isn’t the best way to go about the high school football season in September.
Albert Gallatin got off to a rousing beginning with a 40-0 victory at Yough in Week Zero but a late cancellation on their schedule had the Colonials scrambling for a fill-in opponent for Week One.
They could find none and therefore were the only local team to not play last week.
Albert Gallatin returns to the field tonight as it hosts Northern Garrett (Md.) at 7.
AG coach Drew Dindl saw a silver lining in his team’s unexpected week off.
“Definitely not easy only getting to play one game then head into a bye week,” Albert Gallatin coach Drew Dindl said. “That being said, these are some of the better practices I’ve been a part of since being here.”
All other area teams also play 7 p.m. non-conference games tonight with the exception of Southmoreland which traveled to Perry Traditional Academy on Thursday night.
In other games involving Fayette County teams in addition to AG, Laurel Highlands (2-0) travels to Redstone Field to take on Brownsville (0-1), Uniontown (0-1) hosts Carrick (0-2), Frazier (0-2) entertains Bentworth (0-1) and Connellsville (0-2) hosts Norwin.
Dindl is happy just to be able to play a home game with fans again after the COVID-19 ravaged 2020 season.
“The players are ready to roll and we’re excited to finally get a packed stadium at York Run,” Dindl said.
In games involving Greene County teams, Waynesburg Central (1-0) hosts California (1-0), Mapletown (2-0) host Chartiers-Houston (1-0), Carmichaels (2-0) host Fort Cherry (1-1), Jefferson-Morgan (0-2) travels to Cornell (0-1) and West Greene (0-2) is at Beth-Center (0-1).
Charleroi (0-1) makes the short trip to Monessen (0-2) as the two renew their rivalry after a four-year absence. The Cougars won the last meeting, 35-13, in 2017 at Charleroi.
Belle Vernon (1-0) faces a tough test as the Class 4A Leopards host Class 5A Penn-Trafford (2-0).
Two other strong local teams will be playiong up in class as Class 3A Mount Pleasant (2-0) hosts Class 4A Greensburg Salem (1-1) and Class 3A Elizabeth Forward (1-1) travels to Class 4A West Mifflin (0-2).
The Warriors had their 10-game regular-season winning streak snapped last week with a 26-14 loss to Ligonier Valley.
In other games involving local teams, Ringgold (1-1) is at South Allegheny (0-2) and Yough (0-2) hosts Trinity (0-2).
