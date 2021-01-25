Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. High 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers of rain and wet snow in the evening. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 30%.