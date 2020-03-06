Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Rain showers early mixing with snow showers later in the day. High 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.