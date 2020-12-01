Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.